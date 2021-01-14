Airbnb Cancels Bookings in Washington Due To Violence Alert

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 00:31 Hits: 3

The U.S. vacation rental company Airbnb announced on Wednesday that it is canceling reservations "in the Washington, D.C. metro area during the Inauguration week," after the authorities warned of a wave of violence that could be unleashed by Trump supporters and fascists groups.

"In particular, Mayor Bowser, Governor Hogan, and Governor Northam have been clear that visitors should not travel to the D.C. Metro area for the Inauguration. Additionally, we are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration," the company explained in a statement.

Moreover, Airbnb assured that it carries out investigations revealing "numerous individuals who are either associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol Building," who have been banned from using the platform.

"Guests whose reservations are canceled will be refunded in full. We also will reimburse hosts, at Airbnb’s expense, the money they would have earned from these canceled reservations," the company stressed.

