Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 04:01 Hits: 2

GENEVA: The World Health Organization's emergency committee will meet two weeks early on Thursday (Jan 14) to discuss the new coronavirus variants from South Africa and Britain that have rapidly spread to at least 50 countries and sparked widespread alarm. The newly identified variants, which ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-variant-strain-who-emergency-committee-13957968