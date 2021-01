Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 08:58 Hits: 8

US President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration may initially be too preoccupied with trying to calm America’s domestic turmoil to unite the world’s democracies in standing up to China. But, given European and Asian countries’ eagerness to strengthen their trade and investment ties with China, adhering to the Trump administration’s confrontational approach may be the right strategy.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/doing-business-with-china