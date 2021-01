Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 08:28 Hits: 10

Archaeologists have discovered the world's oldest known cave painting: a life-sized picture of a wild pig that was made at least 45,500 years ago in Indonesia.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210114-archaeologists-find-world-s-oldest-known-cave-painting-in-indonesia