Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 08:57 Hits: 9

HENDERSON, Nevada: Social media platform Parler, which has gone dark after being cut off by major service providers that accused the app of failing to police violent content, may never get back online, said its CEO John Matze. As a procession of business vendors severed ties with the two-year-old ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/parler-social-media-offline-us-capitol-trump-supporters-13957322