Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 07:23 Hits: 11

BERLIN (Reuters) - The conservative leader favoured by German voters isn't even running in this week's contest to head up Angela Merkel's party, but he aims to play a pivotal role in determining its candidate to succeed her as chancellor, party sources say. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/14/analysis-kingmaker-manoeuvres-behind-the-men-vying-to-succeed-germany039s-merkel