Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

The government of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is in trouble after former premier Matteo Renzi pulled his party from the ruling coalition. At the same time, Renzi held out an olive branch to Conte.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-prime-minister-giuseppe-conte-loses-senate-majority/a-56216694?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf