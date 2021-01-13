The Arab Spring, 10 years on: Martyrs but no jobs in the cradle of Tunisia's revolution

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 09:50 Hits: 4

This week marks ten years since deposed strongman Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali fled Tunisia, the first to fall as the 2011 Arab Spring took hold across North Africa and the Middle East. Although democratic advances have been made, many Tunisians feel that the revolution’s promise of a better life never really materialised. That’s especially the case in the country’s poorer interior, where much of the anger first boiled over. FRANCE 24 brings you the third instalment in a series of four reports this week from Tunisia, a decade after the dawn of the Arab Spring.

