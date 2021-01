Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 11:30 Hits: 7

The French government's top scientific adviser has said there is no need to close French classrooms even as he calls for new restrictive measures to stem the spread of the highly contagious "UK variant" of the novel coronavirus.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210113-covid-19-no-need-to-close-schools-over-uk-variant-says-french-scientific-advisor