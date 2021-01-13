The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Did The Simpsons really predict the riot at the United States Capitol?

Category: World Hits: 6

Did The Simpsons really predict the riot at the United States Capitol? Social media users have been sharing images that they say show how the iconic cartoon series The Simpsons predicted the storming of the United States Capitol building by extremist supporters of President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021. Many people pointed to the similarities between an animated figure and Jake Angeli, one of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol. Angeli’s get-up – he wore an animal skin and horns on his head – earned him a spot on front pages across the country. However, the image attributed to The Simpsons is actually a photomontage and never appeared on the show.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210113-simpsons-predict-capitol-riot-debunked

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version