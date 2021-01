Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 19:47 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- U.S. business optimism for growth has been "tempered" by concern over the recent COVID-19 resurgence, the Federal Reserve said in its latest Beige Book released on Wednesday. Read full story

