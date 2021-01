Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 20:26 Hits: 10

CAIRO, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Jordan on Wednesday commenced a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign with the priority for vulnerable groups and frontline health workers. Meanwhile, Iran's tally of COVID-19 infections surpassed 1.3 million after more than 6,000 new cases were added. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/14/roundup-jordan-starts-nationwide-covid-19-vaccination-campaign-iran039s-total-tally-surpasses-13-mln