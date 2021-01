Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 10:22 Hits: 7

ROME: Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Wednesday (Jan 13) the government will extend the country's COVID-19 state of emergency to the end of April, as infections currently show no sign of abating. The state of emergency, which was to expire at the end of January, gives greater ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-to-extend-covid-19-state-of-emergency-to-end-of-april-13952222