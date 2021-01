Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 13:00 Hits: 3

A global team of scientists led by the World Health Organisation to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus will spend around a month in the Chinese city of Wuhan, including two weeks in quarantine, a team member said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-no-limit-for-who-delegation-in-month-long-wuhan-mission-13953000