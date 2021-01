Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 17:50 Hits: 4

President Trump visited the partially built U.S.-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas, this week to show supporters “a promise made, promise kept.” President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to halt construction.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0113/Amid-brewing-impeachment-Trump-visits-legacy-border-wall?icid=rss