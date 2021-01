Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 13:07 Hits: 7

The history of the US shows us that, when it comes to white supremacy, entertainment and violence go hand in hand.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2021/1/13/from-lynchings-to-the-us-capitol-us-racism-and-the-violence-of-revelry