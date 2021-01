Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 11:59 Hits: 4

The COVID-19 pandemic has both exposed and accelerated long-term trends that will render the US economy system even more unequal and dysfunctional than it already was. Worse, the Democrats' failure to secure a decisive victory in Congress has dimmed the prospects for badly needed reforms.

