Efforts to remove Donald Trump’s online platform have been widely praised as crucial to mitigating the risk of further incitement of violence. But recent psychological research suggests that excluding Trump from social media will not make America safer – and could even increase the risk of violence.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-social-media-ban-narcissism-violence-by-raj-persaud-2021-01