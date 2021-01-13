'HOOYAH!' Deadly attack on Capitol has retired Navy warfare operator all but jumping for joy

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 17:30 Hits: 6

A retired U.S. Navy SEAL special warfare operator who videotaped himself on Facebook bragging about "breaching the Capitol" last Wednesday was obviously seeking attention, and as of recently, he got it in the form of FBI questioning, according to ABC News. Adam Newbold, 45, was on his way home from the Capitol riot when he said on camera that he was "proud" of the deadly attempted coup and that "destruction" was necessary.

"There are stories to tell from generations upon generations, um, that hopefully, uh ... that hopefully it pans out to be a positive revolution," he said. "HOOYAH!" He also attempted to explain away vandalism that occurred in the riot. "There was destruction, breaching the Capitol, our building, our house," he said in the video since deleted from Facebook. “And, um, to get in you had to destroy doors and windows to get in.”

BREAKING @ABC — Video shows retired SEAL boasting of 'breaching the Capitol' on January 6 — Adam Newbold says he has been interviewed by FBI agents and could face charges By @meekwire & @sanzscripthttps://t.co/5bWcWV0N9gpic.twitter.com/tSLZxcQO7k January 13, 2021

Newbold, who wore a T-shirt representing his firearms training company Advanced Training Group Worldwide, seemed to imply in the video that he witnessed the destruction himself and that there may be more to come. "I'm hoping the message was strong enough," he said. "Unfortunately, maybe it wasn't. I'd hate to see this escalate more."

In another video posted on his YouTube page Dec. 13, Newbold talked about “a storm coming.” “Hello patriots,” he started the video. “There are dark forces in this world pulling the strings behind the curtain, and you’d better believe it’s not just Joe Biden because we have bigger worries.”

He continued:

“I’m not an anti-government guy, but I am anti-corrupt government. I believe in the Constitution of the United States. Most all of my military, law enforcement, FBI, CIA, and other federal agent friends as well as Intelligence Committee personnel feel the same way. There’s a storm coming. Noone’s coming to save us. It’s up to we the people to stand up and voice our opinions strongly. Prepare yourself, for you are the protector of family, friends and country. Get ready for whatever’s coming. God bless our country. Keep us all safe, all safe, right and left-leaning personnel. Everyone thinks they’re doing what’s right for this country. Democrats are not bad people. I’m a Republican. Republicans are not bad people. They believe in what they’re doing, but they are, we are, being manipulated, and we’re putting, we’re being pit against each other for the purpose, I believe, of destroying our country. We’re not going to let it happen. Stay safe and effective.”

A spokesperson for the Naval Special Warfare Command declined to comment to ABC News. "It would be inappropriate to discuss the actions of an individual, whose reserve service ended almost four years ago, that are subject to an ongoing federal investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2008792