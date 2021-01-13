Live coverage: The debate on the impeachment of Donald Trump for inciting insurrection

Category: World Hits: 5
The final debate to impeach Donald Trump for inciting insurrection is currently underway in the House of Representatives . A vote is expected later this afternoon.
Follow the speeches and vote here.
Speaker Pelosi from the floor: “We cannot escape history.” Also, a PSA:
Jim “Gym” Jordan is currently sobbing about “cancel culture.” In other news, Jordan wants Liz Cheney expelled from leadership for going against Dear Leader.
Every Republican argues a variation of extortion and threats—“impeachment will incite more violence”—and both sides—“BLM and "every movement has a lunatic fringe."
Rep. Tom McClintock argues that Trump’s incitement on January 6 was “freedom of speech” Also BLM, Thomas Jefferson, and other crap.
Andy Biggs is one of those directly connected to founding the “Stop the Steal” movement, and was named by organizers as one of the representatives who helped plan the insurrection.
House Republicans are actually allowing the likes of Rep. Andy Biggs—identified as an instigator of the insurrection—to argue their case against impeachment, demonstrating just how phenomenally broken the GOP is.
McConnell has refused to work with Schumer to bring the Senate back Friday to have impeachment hearings. This will happen in the Biden administration. In case anyone thought McConnell suddenly grew a conscience or a love for his country.
Louie Gohmert actually says, "I don't know why there aren't more uprisings around the country."
Cedric Richmond—in his last floor speech before he joins the Biden administration—says what we’re all thinking: That the other side may include "co-conspirators” in the insurrection against our democracy.
Key point here:
Republican Ken Buck is ranting about Madonna, Kathy Griffith, Russia, sobbing about Sarah Huckabee Sanders not getting her cheese plate. Compelling stuff.
Matt Gaetz, ranted, and lied … just a taste of his “defense” of Trump:
Didn’t see this coming, because he’s not been big on truth lately. Or ever.
This is no moderate Republican!
Lauren Boebert, the QAnon Republican, and prominent Trump ass-kisser, used her floor time to call the impeachment “bullcrap.” O-kay.
Newly elected Democratic congresswoman Cori Bush just made her first floor speech in favor of impeachment. How good was it? Republicans booed when she rightly called for the immediate removal of the white supremacist Donald Trump, saying “Impeach the white supremacist in chief.” Kudos, Rep. Bush!
Jim Jordan reads statement Trump put out today saying, "In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.” Jordan doesn’t bother to note that Trump still does not concede, and doesn’t call off the demonstrators.
Majorie Taylor Greene just made a speech (delusional rant) on the floor of the House of Representatives, and carried live on every network in the country, wearing a mask saying “censored.” Can’t make this stuff up.
Okay, it’s getting closer to the vote, as each side takes turns: One side notes the assault on the Capitol that Donald Trump caused, and the other side rambles about BLM, antifa, their love of Trump, whining, sobbing, along with having the occasional nose hanging out. Guess which side is which.
