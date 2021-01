Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 16:57 Hits: 5

The head of the IIHF, Rene Fasel, says he "regrets the negative reaction" to his meeting this week with Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka in Minsk and it wasn't a sign of support for the violent crackdown on demonstrators who dispute August elections that kept him in power.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/hockey-chief-regrets-images-from-absolutely-necessary-lukashenka-meeting/31045359.html