Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 16:12 Hits: 5

The Human Rights Watch accused US President Donald Trump of abandoning the fight for human rights and called for President-elect Joe Biden to reverse course.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-must-restore-its-human-rights-role-hrw/a-56213132?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf