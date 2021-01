Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 17:06 Hits: 6

Mealworms, whole or as powder in pasta, have become the first insect-based food approved by the EU's food safety watchdog. The EU Commission has yet to endorse the decision.

