Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 15:40 Hits: 4

Ireland’s prime minster issued a formal state apology on Wednesday (Jan 13) to the thousands of unmarried women and their children who endured pain, shame and stigma at church-run institutions, saying his government was determined to start righting the country’s wrongs.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/irish-pm-sorry-for--profound-wrong--of-unwed-mothers-homes-13953764