Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 16:30 Hits: 5

The CDC announced on Tuesday that anyone flying to the U.S. must show proof of a negative test for COVID-19. The new order aims to reduce the risk of new variants of the virus entering the country.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/0113/Flying-to-the-US-Be-ready-to-show-a-negative-COVID-19-test?icid=rss