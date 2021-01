Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 14:32 Hits: 4

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has stricken every country, global leadership in responding to the crisis has remained woefully absent. Multilateral cooperation will be essential, but in the meantime, national governments must orient their domestic policies toward global goals.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/global-leadership-for-a-pandemic-recovery-by-sri-mulyani-indrawati-2021-01