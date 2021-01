Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 09:17 Hits: 6

Leading Russian opposition member Alexei Navalny has said he plans to return to Russia on Sunday. Despite facing various legal threats, Navalny said he had almost fully recovered from being poisoned with a nerve agent.

