Wednesday, 13 January 2021 07:05

A Minsk court has found an 89-year-old woman guilty of violating protests laws nearly a month after she was detained alongside dozens of others at a weekly rally of retirees calling on strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka to step down.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-court-fines-89-year-grandmother-protest-chant/31044361.html