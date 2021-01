Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 04:42 Hits: 6

India's Supreme Court formed a committee to resolve a standoff between the government and farmers over three agriculture laws. The farmer unions say they will only settle for a repeal of the laws.

