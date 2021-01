Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 05:50 Hits: 8

Google-owned YouTube temporarily suspended President Donald Trump's account. The online video service said there was a "potential for violence" and that the account suspension would initially last seven days.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/youtube-suspends-donald-trump-account-joining-twitter-facebook/a-56208430?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf