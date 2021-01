Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 07:11 Hits: 7

Arrival of 26 asylum seekers marks the 35th deportation flight from Germany to Afghanistan since late 2016, DPA says.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/13/failed-afghan-asylum-seekers-deported-from-germany-land-in-kabul