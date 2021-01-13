Watch Don Lemon's epic response to claim Trump is 'most masculine' president

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 03:00 Hits: 7

CNN anchor Don Lemon obviously didn't have time for the usual Fox News claims of President Donald Trump's superiority on Monday, less than a week after Trump instigated an attempted coup at the Capitol because he lost an election. Lemon called Trump the "biggest snowflake" and the "biggest loser" after the president's campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley gave a ridiculous answer to a question about whether Trump felt "emasculated" after Twitter banned him. “Look, I wouldn’t say emasculated. I mean, the most masculine person I think to ever hold the White House is the president of the United States,” Hogan said.

Lemon paused, then annihilated Trump and his enablers.

"I‘ve heard a lot of pathetic things from this White House, this one really takes the cake," Lemon said. “A big tough guy who incited a riot and then hid in the White House for five days, and still refuses to take responsibility.” Lemon told Hogan to “shut up” in a word of simple yet brilliant advice. "He is the biggest snowflake of them all, the biggest one," Lemon said then mocked Hogan. "’I don’t want to hear about your feelings. Give me facts and not feelings.’ Why are you coddling his feelings all the time? Why are you coddling all of these people's feelings?”

Lemon cited as an example of Republicans coddling their supporters’ feelings one of the rioters who wore costume horns complaining through his mother that he’s not eating in lockup because staff members won’t serve him an all organic meal. Jacob Anthony Chansley, of Arizona, was arrested Saturday on federal charges of “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

“It is alleged that Chansley was identified as the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants,” the Department of Justice said in a news release. “This individual carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade.”

“Snowflakes,” Lemon called him and others. “Cowards. The president’s legacy will be not the most masculine president but the biggest loser we have ever had as president. Maybe that should’ve been the name of his show instead of The Apprentice, The Biggest Loser. Look where he has led the Republican party. Look where he has led this country. Look where we are right now. This country is in flames.”

Trump told his supporters just moments before they violently stormed the Capitol to "fight much harder," to "walk down to the Capitol" and "show strength." He hung his own vice president, Mike Pence, out to dry, claiming, “when you catch somebody in a fraud, you are allowed to go by very different rules.” It's no wonder the angry mob that attacked the Capitol reportedly yelled: "Hang Mike Pence." It got its marching orders from Trump.

“We will never give up,” the president told supporters. “We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore, and that is what this is all about. And to use a favorite term that all of you people really came up with, we will stop the steal.”

