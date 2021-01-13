Tuesday Night Owls: Leaders who seriously address the climate crisis will face fascism on steroids

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 05:00 Hits: 10

Brian Kahn at Gizmodo writes—The Climate Crisis Will Be Steroids for Fascism:

[...] The anti-democratic message Wednesday’s insurrection sent is chilling. Far-right mobs incited by the president over baseless conspiracy theories and a commitment to white nationalism breached one of the most secure places in the U.S. and disrupted a basic democratic process of certifying election results. But what it portends for both the future of the Republican Party and its response to the climate crisis is even more chilling. [...] Climate change is chaos by nature. It means more powerful storms, more intense wildfires, more extreme floods and droughts. It is an assault on the weakest among us, and decades of the right-wing mindset of small government have left the country with fewer resources to deal with the fallout. As the summer’s wildfires show, the far-right will be there to try to fill the power void. Those fires occurred in a predominantly white region.

There’s a strong strain of white nationalism and neo-Nazism that ran through Wednesday’s insurrection, and it’s easy to imagine what will happen when flames or storms hit places that are predominantly Black, brown, or Indigenous. In fact, we don’t need to imagine it at all. We’ve seen it in the gunman who showed up at a Walmart to kill immigrants whom he falsely blamed for putting strain on the environment. And we saw it in the white vigilante violence in the vacuum after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans. We’ve seen it so frequently, it even has a name: ecofascism. After Wednesday, the boundaries of permissible violence have now expanded to a distorting degree, at a time of increasing climate instability. White supremacists, neo-Nazis, and other extremists literally took over the halls of power and got away with it. When climate change upends communities with far fewer defenses—communities that hate groups already scapegoat—the results will be catastrophic. It’s never been clearer that a large chunk of the nation’s top Republican leaders will embrace and even fuel this extremism and hate. The Venn diagram of people who push election denial and climate denial has near-perfect overlap, but even if these figures deny the climate crisis, they’ll still look to exploit it. At the end of the day, their goal is to use easy-to-disprove lies to build and consolidate power. Fixing a mess like this absolutely has to be part of the process of addressing climate change. Accountability for those who incited extremists is a good place to start. [...]

Sheryl Sandberg, Resign , by Melissa Gira Grant . The Facebook COO’s denials about the platform’s role in the violence at the Capitol should be the last straw.

No, We Do Not Need New Anti-Terrorism Laws to Combat Right-Wing Extremists , by Moustafa Bayoumi . In the wake of the storming of the Capitol, many people have begun calling to expand the War on Terror. This would be a grave error.

The Pro-Trump Riot Renews Concerns About Extremism in the Military, by Matt Cohen and Dan Spinelli. The Pentagon has done little to address the growing threat.

If Congress REALLY wanted to stimulate the economy, they could just take the bodycam footage of MAGAmuffins getting arrested at airports and sell it as a pay-per-view with Snoop Dog narrating. I’d pay $49.99 for that January 12, 2021

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.” ~~Marcus Tullius Cicero, Orations, The fourteen orations against Marcus Antonius (63 BCE)

On this date at Daily Kos in 2007—The Uniter Divides: Bush plan fractures the DLC:

Well, the reviews are in. Bush's 11% doctrine speech was a bomb IED. So now, the scramble is on for politicians of all stripes to distance themselves from his idiotic "plan." Of course, thatsurge was well underway even before the teleprompter was even hooked up, and Democratic presidential candidates were among the first to find their way to the microphones. I'd round 'em up for you, but that's not actually what this post is about. This post is about the few "Democrats" who didn't distance themselves. No Democratic presidential candidate was that stupid, of course. And no, I'm not even talking about Lieberman. I'm talking about the DLC wonks. In yesterday's LA Times, Will Marshall stunk up the joint on behalf of the DLC, from his perch at the "Progressive Policy Institute," the DLC's "think" tank: "Conventional wisdom says that presidential candidates who want to be responsible on this are going to hurt themselves with the angry, impassioned activist left," said Will Marshall, president of the Progressive Policy Institute, a centrist Democratic think tank. "But the activist left is out of sync with the American public. Americans don't want to concede this is a total debacle."

