Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 13:48 Hits: 2

In less thanĀ 200 days, the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are due to get underway, but among the Japanese public, fears over the virus and the spiralling cost of the Games mean most would rather see the event postponed or cancelled altogether.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210112-tokyo-olympics-the-most-unpopular-games-ever