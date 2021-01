Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 18:23 Hits: 6

British companies will face fines unless they meet new government requirements showing their supply chains are free from forced labour, the UK's foreign secretary said Tuesday as he announced measures aimed at tackling human rights abuses against the Uighur minority in China’s Xinjiang region.

