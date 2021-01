Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 19:14 Hits: 5

BRUSSELS, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The European Commission concluded exploratory talks on Tuesday with European biotechnology company Valneva with a view to purchasing up to 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine once it proves to be safe and effective. Read full story

