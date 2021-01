Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 19:40 Hits: 6

RIGA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Passenger traffic at Riga International Airport plummeted 74 percent in 2020 year-on-year to just 2.01 million people amid the coronavirus pandemic, the airport said in a statement Tuesday. Read full story

