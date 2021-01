Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 16:22 Hits: 7

Darigha Nazarbaeva, the eldest daughter of Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, is one of the 76 lawmakers from the party led by her father who acceded to the newly elected parliament.

