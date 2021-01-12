House Minority Leader McCarthy exploded at Trump for claiming 'antifa' was to blame for Capitol riot: report

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 17:22 Hits: 10

While Americans all over the United States watched in horror as angry Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump reportedly continues to place blame elsewhere. And when the president claimed antifa was to blame for the deadly rioted he, himself, incited, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pushed back on Trump's claim, Axios report. Now, details are emerging about the Republican lawmaker's heated call with the president.

According to Axios, McCarthy spoke with Trump on Monday, Jan. 12, where he reportedly stood his ground and reminded the president that the 2020 election is "over."

During the 30-minute call, Trump allegedly deflected and peddled conspiracy theories about the election and what transpired at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. As Trump continued his claims of widespread voter fraud, McCarthy is said to have grown "exasperated" with the president.

According to one White House official, "the call was tense and aggressive at times, with Trump ranting about election fraud and an exasperated McCarthy cutting in to say, 'Stop it. It's over. The election is over.'"

When he claimed antifa caused the civil unrest at the U.S. Capitol, one White House official claimed McCarthy reached his breaking point. "It's not antifa — it's MAGA," McCarthy told Trump, according to two Axios sources. "I know. I was there."

McCarthy also reportedly urged the president to "call Joe Biden, meet with the president-elect and follow tradition and leave a welcome letter in the Resolute Desk for his successor."

However, Trump has made his stance clear. He does not agree with the outcome of the election. Despite calls for impeachment and resignation, Trump also has no plan to concede the election or resign from office. The president also has no plan to attend President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration on Jan. 20.

