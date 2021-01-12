Trump supporter found dead in Georgia after being charged in Capitol riot

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 17:36 Hits: 9

A Georgia man who was arrested for participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has died, 11Alive reports.

Christopher Stanton Georgia died at his home on Saturday, According to documents exclusively obtained by the Daily Mail, Georgia's wife called 9-11 and told authorities that there was "blood everywhere." While Georgia's cause of death is still unknown, officers removed two semi-automatic SKS rifles from the home.

After his arrest, Georgia was charged with attempting to "enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police," according to the Daily Mail.

"At around 7:15pm last Wednesday, on the night of the riots, Georgia was reportedly among a group outside in violation of the District's 6pm curfew that had been put in place earlier that day to stem the chaos wreaked by the pro-Trump mob," the Mail reports. "When officers gave the group several warnings to disperse, Georgia and his group reportedly refused, according to the documents. They were then placed under arrest as a result."

