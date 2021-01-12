The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Who are these militia seen charging up the steps during the US Capitol siege?

Who are these militia seen charging up the steps during the US Capitol siege? In the aftermath of the January 6 assault on the US Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists, a Twitter video posted on January 10 caught the eye of social media sleuths trying to identify the perpetrators of the assault. In it, a line of men equipped with combat helmets, bullet-proof vests, and radios move steadily up the Capitol steps amid cheering protesters. They are members of the Oath Keepers — one of the largest radical anti-government militia groups in the US readying themselves for a civil war.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210112-us-militia-oath-keepers-three-percenters-capitol-assault

