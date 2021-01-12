Trump finally addresses the nation after he unleashed rioters on the Capitol. It's deplorable

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 16:25 Hits: 8

Donald Trump was given two chances Tuesday to turn down the heat of his cultists and take responsibility for his role in last week's deadly attack on the Capitol as he addressed reporters at the White House and then once again at Andrews Air Force Base. He took a pass both times.

Instead, Trump registered his grievances, calling impeachment a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics." Trump—forever the victim. And although he claimed he wanted "no violence," Trump blamed Democrats for the toxic environment and sympathized with his supporters. "For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country and it's causing tremendous anger."

Trump also brushed aside any culpability for inciting the riot at the Capitol. "If you read my speech," he offered, "it’s been analyzed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate.”

Actually, exactly no one has said that. His cultists listening to him at The Ellipse knew exactly what Trump instructed them to do, so they marched straight over to the Capitol and did it. Hours into the insurrection, Trump's legal counsel and aides inside the White House finally convinced him that he must release a video telling his supporters to leave because he and his family could be legally liable for the death and destruction they caused.

And as reluctant as the media has been throughout Trump's term to appropriately lay blame at his feet for his actions, reporters immediately drew a through line between Trump's incendiary language in the speech and the tumult that ensued.

In any case, Trump has now addressed the American people for the first time since the assault he unleashed on the U.S. government and lawmakers. He is a miserable failure of a leader, showing zero remorse, integrity, or any inkling of human decency.

Watch:

Trump on impeachment: "For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our county and it's causing tremendous anger. I want no violence." pic.twitter.com/YfHnaogOql January 12, 2021

Trump on speech just before deadly riot where he said "fight" or "fighting" more than 20 times: "It's been analyzed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate." pic.twitter.com/USJmgmqkwi January 12, 2021

