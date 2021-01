Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 11:02 Hits: 4

A shaman in Russia's Siberian region of Yakutia who has had several attempts to march to Moscow by foot "to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin” stopped by the authorities has announced a plan to resume his trek to Moscow in March.

