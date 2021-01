Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 11:55 Hits: 5

Another group of Crimean Tatars has been sentenced to lengthy prison terms on charges of being members of a banned Islamic group and plotting to seize power in the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea that Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

