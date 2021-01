Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 12:44 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON: US greenhouse gas emissions fell 10.3 per cent in 2020, the largest drop in emissions in the post-World War II era, as the coronavirus crippled the economy, according to a report released on Tuesday (Jan 12) by the Rhodium Group. The economic fallout from the uncontrolled spread of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/covid-19-causes-largest-us-greenhouse-gas-emissions-report-13944224