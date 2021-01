Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 11:21 Hits: 4

Don't be fooled by corporate statements defending the rule of law after the insurrection by Donald Trump's supporters at the US Capitol. Having long exploited the US constitutional order for its own gain, corporate America is not suddenly part of the solution; it is part of the problem.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/american-business-still-no-friend-to-democracy-by-katharina-pistor-2021-01