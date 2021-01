Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 07:44 Hits: 10

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Social media firms are hampered by their commercial interests when tackling fake news, Singapore's law minister said, underlining the need for the city-state's law against online falsehoods, which critics say stifles free speech. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/12/social-media-firms-put-039profit-above-principle039-on-fake-news-singapore-minister-says