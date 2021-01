Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 01:50 Hits: 6

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump and his deputy Mike Pence met on Monday (Jan 11) evening in the Oval Office, a senior official said, signalling a common front as Democrats press the vice president to have the president removed from office as unfit. "The two had a good conversation ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-pence-signal-common-front-with-oval-office-meeting-13941892