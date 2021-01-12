After harassing passengers and crew, some MAGA fans were in for a surprise trying to fly home

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 01:40 Hits: 6

After pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday causing chaos and inflicting violence, the chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security called for these individuals to be put on the no-fly list. The call followed multiple incidents in which passengers flying to D.C. prior to the riot were "non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members.” As a result at least one airline, Alaska Airlines, announced the ban of at least 14 passengers.

”Given the heinous domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol yesterday, I am urging the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to use their authorities to add the names of all identified individuals involved in the attack to the federal No-Fly List and keep them off planes," Mississippi Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, chair of the Committee on Homeland Security, said in a statement. "This should include all individuals identified as having entered the Capitol building—an intrusion which threatened the safety of Members of Congress and staff and served as an attack on our Nation. Alleged perpetrators of a domestic terrorist attack who have been identified by the FBI should be held accountable."

The president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA Sara Nelson shared similar thoughts Wednesday noting that actions that harm the country should result in revoking one’s freedom of flight. "The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person on board," Nelson told Reuters. "Acts against our democracy, our government and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight."

As the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) took action to remove some of Trump’s rioters who attempted to fly home after invading the Capitol this week, videos of these individuals reacting to the news of their inability to fly went viral on social media under #NoFlyList Monday. While it isn't confirmed that these individuals were added to a no-fly list, that didn't stop the hashtag from trending.

There’s no need to search Twitter for these videos, here’s a roundup of some of the trending clips.

In this first clip, a man sobs as he is called a "terrorist." The man was comforted by a woman who said she was removed from a Delta flight earlier. That woman’s removal can be seen below.

Another video went viral again this week during which a man at the airport screamed, “you’re treating me like I’m Black?” While some tweets indicate the video is of a man who invaded the Capitol it is important to note the video is actually an older video. But despite the date of its occurrence, it reminds us that white privilege does exist and those who perpetrate acts of white supremacy are aware of this.

And of course, this list could not be complete without this satirical video.

Just like they were captured hanging on the walls, some Trump supporters might take some drastic measures after being unable to fly home.

Jokes aside though, it is scary to think what could happen as these Trump rioters look to retaliate for being held accountable for their crimes. While many of them may have been placed on the no-fly list they still have the ability to purchase guns.

The #NoFlyList is great. The fact that those people can still go buy an assault rifle after getting kicked off the plane for trying to overthrow the government...not so great. January 11, 2021

These individuals should not only be restricted to fly but have their rights to own and purchase firearms revoked. Without justice, there is no peace.

