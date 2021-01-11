'Always the victim': Critics slam Melania Trump's self-centered statement on Capitol Hill riots

Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 13:25 Hits: 3

An official statement from Melania Trump on the tragic deaths that occurred in the halls of Congress after Donald Trump incited a mob to go after U.S. lawmakers blew up in the face of the White House because the first lady managed to make it all about herself.

While noting the deaths of Trump supporters -- and leaving Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick last -- the first lady also included a tone-deaf complaint by writing, "I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda."

That sentence alone caused critics to harshly criticize the president's wife for playing victim, with one commenter writing, "This is a trash statement from a trash first lady."

